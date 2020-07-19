Latest film by Offaly director set to hit cinemas described as 'must see'

BROKEN Law, the latest movie from award winning Offaly film director Paddy Slattery, will hit selected cinemas nationwide at the end of this month.

The film tells the story of two estranged brothers on opposite sides of the law. Dave Connolly is a respected member of the Gardai but his loyalty to the force gets tested by his ex-convict brother Joe following a botched robbery.

Broken Law has been described as a ''taut and tense thriller that examines family loyalty, legacy and how far we will go to protect the ones we love.''

The film is already receiving very positive comments, with the Guardian describing it as ''A headbutt of a thriller.'' Joe.ie said it was ''A deadly directorial debut,'' while Cineuropa said ''Slattery's debut is ''a must see.''

The film stars Tristan Heanue who has appeared in Vikings, Game of Thrones and Fair City to name but a few, Graham Earley, (Cardboard Gangsters), John Connors, (Love /Hate) and Gemma Leah Devereux (The Tudors.)

Broken Law opens in cinemas on Friday July 31 and is having a special preview screening at the 65th Cork International Film Festival in the Gate Cinemas Cork on July 30.

The film will be screened at the Omniplex in Portlaoise for those from Tullamore who wish to see it. It is also playing at a number of cinemas in Dublin, including Point Village, Dublin.

Paddy Slattery is an award winning film maker and has won several accolades over the years.