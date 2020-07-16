Damage caused during street works to be repaired in Offaly town

DAVID Walsh Engineering, the company responsible for carrying out the Tullamore Street Enhancement Project, will finalise all of its work this week.

This includes repairing any damage done to shops and businesses during the course of the works.

Some shops sustained cracked plinths, and timber while others had cement splashes.

A spokesperson for David Walsh Engineering said the company hopes to be finished by Friday of this week [July 17].

Work began on the Tullamore Street Enhancement project in January 2019. The project attracted controversy from the start with many of retailers and councillors unhappy with plans to pedestrianise O'Connor Square as they felt this would have an adverse effect on businesses in the town.

Councillors spent months debating the number of parking spaces that should be left in O'Connor Square. They finally agreed on 34 parking spaces, a reduction of 18.

More delays came when Irish Water undertook works on William Street. Then in the middle of March the coronavirus hit which further halted work.

The streets is now finished with nothing left but snagging and cleaning. Last Friday morning July 10 the ESB were out in force under-grounding all the overhead cables.

At last week's Tullamore Municipal District meeting councillors expressed their satisfaction with the works and said most people were now happy with the new look roads and paths.