WATCH: First look at Normal People star Paul Mescal's brand new TV series The Deceived

The teaser trailer has dropped for Channel 5's new mystery thriller series, The Deceived, starring Irish actor and Normal People star Paul Mescal.

The four-part series, written by Lisa McGee (Derry Girls, Being Human, The White Queen) and Tobias Beer, was filmed in Belfast and will be broadcast in Ireland on Virgin Media when it airs later this year.

Some secrets won’t die. A brand new 4-part drama, #TheDeceived, is coming soon to @Channel5_tv. pic.twitter.com/CUdnNzGZe2 — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) July 13, 2020

Mescal, who shot to overnight fame for his portrayal of Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, will follow up on his success with a lead role Channel 5's new series described as "a compelling, sinister narrative of lust, manipulation and betrayal".

The central character in The Deceived is English student Ophelia (Emily Reid), who falls in love with her married lecturer, seeing in him all the answers to her needs. When their affair results in a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.

The plot sees the love affair interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, with Ophelia confiding in Mescal's character McKeough - a local builder.

Emmett J. Scanlan (Krypton, Peaky Blinders, The Fall) plays the timelessly attractive and charismatic English lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan, while Catherine Walker (Shetland, Versailles) plays his wife Roisin, a successful, award-winning fiction writer.

Eleanor Methven (Little Women) plays Roisin’s devoted and sometimes overbearing mother Mary Mulvery; Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) is Michael’s father Hugh fighting the oncoming tide of dementia; Shelley Conn (Liar) plays Roisin’s best friend Ruth, intelligent and loyal, and Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose) is Michael’s confidante and biggest admirer, Matthew.

Writers Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer say: “We always had a ‘dream cast’ in mind when we began working on the show, but never imagined we would end up with them actually on board. With the brilliant Chloe Thomas directing, we are thrilled to have the story in such gifted hands.”

No official release date has been provided, but The Deceived is expected to debut later this year.