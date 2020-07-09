ODVSS joins forces with totalhealth pharmacies in 'Gateway to Safety' initiative

As the country moves towards fully re-opening after lockdown, Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service CLG, and totalhealth Pharmacies across Offaly are launching a unique locally-focused initiative called Gateway to Safety, to help ensure that survivors of domestic violence can get access to expert support and advice on their main streets.



People experiencing domestic violence and coercive control, and those close to them, are encouraged to come forward to talk in confidence to the team at a local totalhealth Pharmacy where they will be immediately connected with ODVSS for free and confidential support and advice.



ODVSS is one of the 39 Safe Ireland domestic abuse member services working primarily with women and children throughout the country while totalhealth is the largest independently owned pharmacy chain in Ireland over 80 branches in 23 Counties, many of which have been providing care, advice and support to Irish communities for many decades. You will find totalhealth pharmacies in Tullamore, Banagher, Kilcormac, Birr and Ferbane.



Anne Clarke Manager of ODVSS explained that during lockdown, there was a national outpouring of empathy for those trapped in unsafe and controlling environments. Ms Clarke said that post-lockdown, ODVSS had already seen a significant increase in the numbers and complexity of cases coming forward. It was now more important than ever that it was as easy as possible for victims of domestic abuse to reach out and find safe space to source this specialised help and advice.



Domestic Violence is not a private matter and if we want to end the abuse we need a whole of community response, “With this partnership with totalhealth, we are making it clear to that you do not have to live with domestic abuse and coercive control and that support is right here in your community. Commenting on the partnership, Ruth Garahy regional totalhealth said: “It’s so important that people who may have been living with an abuser know that help is available and that their community supports them. We are delighted to be able to join with ODVSS, Safe Ireland and its members in all of our communities to provide a safe, confidential gateway to professional domestic violence advice and supports.”



John Arnold, Managing Director of totalhealth, added: “Our pharmacies are rooted in their communities, for generations in some cases. They are involved in caring for local families, their own families have grown up in the area, and they care about the communities in which they live. This partnership is a natural extension of the community support we pride ourselves on.” ODVSS wanted to thank Joan Hennessy of Banagher totalhealth Pharmacy for her support in the development of this project.

ODVSS recorded a 100% rise in calls on their helpline for the month of May many calling for the first time. Molly Buckley Chair of ODVSS commended totalhealth for their forward thinking “ for many years women have hidden their experience of domestic violence, feeling ashamed in their community, this initiative tells them the it’s not their shame to carry and communities will not tolerate domestic abuse.



If you are experiencing domestic violence or abuse contact ODVSS on 0579351886 or 0860419154. If it is difficult to talk send a message or WhatApp, you can also avail of the ODVSS chatbox on www.odvss.ie