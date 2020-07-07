'A stupid, stupid mistake' - Barry Cowen makes Dail statement on drink-driver shame

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has made a statement to the Dail about the media storm surrounding his drink-driving ban in 2016.

Deputy Cowen was stopped and breath tested by gardai on his way home from the All-Ireland final. He was also driving ona learner permit at the time.

The Irish Independent reported the resultant three-month ban at the weekend. Deputy Cowen apologised for the incident in a statement on Sunday but chose to address colleagues in the Dail this evening.

He reiterated that he was “profoundly sorry” for his "stupid, stupid mistake" which he holds as a “source of deep regret.

“Formally on the record of this house, I sincerely, as I said earlier, want to apologise to my peers and my colleges.

“It is a source of deep regret. My actions have reflected poorly on the work of elected representatives and on my part.

"My decision in September 2016 to drive home after consuming any alcohol was a stupid, stupid mistake. It never happened before September 18, 2016 and it has never happened since," Cowen added

"It was a mistake for which I am profoundly sorry.

"The emergence of this issue into the public domain has put an intense spotlight on me, and on the shame, more importantly, the shame of drink driving.

"The criticism that I have attracted for such a serious lack and lapse of judgment is fully deserved. This grave error, my subsequent humiliation, will hopefully serve to highlight the terrible dangers and consequences of drink driving.

"I have apologised to my family, to the Taoiseach, the government, to my constituents, and to the general public."

He also offered his help to a number of road safety groups who he contacted on Tuesday.