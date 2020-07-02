Offaly community counselling centre issues appeal for donations

Tullamore’s new community counselling centre, Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) has issued an appeal to the public for donations during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.



ACT was founded as a not-for-profit community-based counselling centre to provide people in the Midlands area with accessible and affordable counselling and psychotherapy services.

Examplse of the issues they deal with are anxiety, depression and emotional distress including suicide ideation.



ACT is 100pc reliant on donations and sponsorship.

“We have not received a single cent of Government funding to date and due to the current Covid crisis all of our fundraising events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future,” said a statement issued this week.



ACT is now seeking support to enable them to continue providing this vital service to the people of the Midlands.



Any donation large or small would be greatly appreciated.



You can donate to Accessible Counselling Tullamore in a number of ways:



You can transfer directly to their bank account:

BIC: BOFIIE2D

IBAN: IE92 BOFI 9019 0984 9496 93



Please include your full name and your email or postal address so we can acknowledge your donation.



You can drop in cash or post cheques to their address:

Accessible Counselling Tullamore

Unit 4

Millennium House

Main Street

Tullamore

Co. Offaly

R35Y7P2



You can also donate via their idonate page:

https://www.idonate.ie/5057_accessible-counselling-tullamore.html