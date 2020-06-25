Gardaí seize car from driver in Offaly for litany of offences

Gardaí in Offaly seized a car from a driver on Wednesday.

Offaly Divisional Roads Policing Unit were out and about when they stopped the Mercedes driver.

The driver had no insurance, road tax or driving licence.