Court hears man's finger severed in alleged Offaly assault

AN alleged daylight assault on a street in Offaly resulted in a man's finger being severed, it was claimed in court this afternoon (Wednesday, June 24).

Judge Bernadette Owens refused Craig Connolly, 28, bail at Tullamore District Court.

Mr Connolly, Kinnefad, Edenderry, has been charged with assaulting Keith Dunne, causing him harm, at JKL Street, Edenderry, on June 18 last.

Opposing a bail application because of the nature and seriousness of the alleged offence, and because of Mr Connolly's reputation for violence, Garda Mark Shine said the evidence would be that the accused allegedly assaulted Mr Dunne with a Japanese pull saw after 3pm.

Asked by Judge Owens what a pull saw was, Garda Shine said it was a single handled instrument about a foot long with a double-sided ridged blade.

He said the evidence would be that Mr Dunne suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger and further serious injuries to other fingers.

Garda Shine said Mr Dunne was in fear of his life and was not in attendance in court.

The alleged victim identified the accused and there was also CCTV footage of the defendant walking on Col Perry Street in Edenderry towards where the incident happened and running away from the scene and getting into the rear of a van.

Garda Shine agreed with Suzanne Dooner, BL, defending, that the assailant was wearing a black Covid mask and had a hood up.

He also agreed that Mr Dunne was the only witness who identified the accused and that the CCTV footage was not in court.

Garda Shine also cited previous bench warrants issued for Mr Connolly as grounds for opposing bail and an offence committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence.

In her submission, Ms Dooner said the evidence at its height was tenuous and Mr Connolly was a man who had overcome addiction, was in a steady relationship and was helping to raise a child.

She said he would abide by any conditions imposed if he was admitted to bail.

Refusing bail, Judge Owens said she believed there was a risk the accused would commit further serious offences and in particular she noted his conviction in June last year for an aggravated burglary while on a suspended sentence.

She was also concerned he would not turn up in court given his warrant history.

She remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 1 next.

As he was led away, Mr Connolly said it was a joke that he was being sent to prison on one man's evidence.