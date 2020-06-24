Back deal with Fine Gael say Cowen and Hackett

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen and the county's Green Senator, Pippa Hackett, have called on party members to back the government deal with Fine Gael.

Deputy Cowen, tipped by some observers for a cabinet post if an FF/FG/Green government is formed, told Fianna Fail members that 32% of voters backed Fianna Fail in Laois-Offaly in the February election “because they know the commitment the party has to the region and its plans for the future”.

“This programme will see a Fianna Fail Taoiseach lead a Programme for Government that emphasises a Just Transition for the Midlands as well as a new emphasis on housing, health and job creation in the aftermath of Covid-19,” he said.

“Twenty weeks after the election we now have a chance to put in place a stable Government to lead the way as we come out of lockdown. It’s a chance to implement the sweeping changes we need to tackle our health and housing crisis.

“I believe the proposed arrangement with Fine Gael and the Green party is a new departure for Irish politics. That means a leap of faith for party members. However, we need a stable Government that can change direction and this new arrangement is the single best to provide that. I hope it will get the support it deserves and our county and country the leadership it needs.”

The eight Fianna Fail Offaly councillors all called for a Yes vote too, saying they “recognise Fianna Fail’s willingness to play a central role in Government”.

The outcome hinges on the decision of the Green Party and speaking after a Laois-Offaly party meeting by Zoom on Monday night, Senator Hackett said she remains optimistic of a Yes vote.

Urging all members to support the programme for government before voting closes on Friday, Senator Hackett told the Tullamore Tribune: “If this isn't passed I don't think we'll ever get an opportunity like this. With the Covid crisis everything has changed. It's an opportunity and both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail appreciate this, especially after the thrashing they got in the previous election. To keep relevant they're going to have to change.”

The Geashill-based organic farmer believes the size of the No element in the Green Party may be overstated.

“A lot of it is being debated on social media and there's a lot of loud voices there on the No side and maybe that gives the impression it is larger than it is.

“It might well be tight because there are those who are very motivated for us not to go into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and I think they will get all their No voters out to vote but I think as we go on the arguments against have run aground in a way.”

She said the “goalposts keep moving” with those arguing for a No vote whereas those urging entry to government have remained focussed, stressed the transformative nature of the programme, and emphasised that this is the best the party can get at present.

“The No side seem to have ventured into saying 'this isn't going to happen' and are dismissing huge swathes of the work that has gone into the Programme for Government.”

Two-thirds of Green members in all of Ireland must back the deal for it to be approved and Senator Hackett the evidence from Monday's virtual meeting was that “it's overwhelmingly a Yes in Laois-Offaly”.

There are now about 60 party members across the two counties, compared only 12 when Senator Hackett joined, and up to 40 are eligible to vote in this week's postal ballot.

Between 20 and 25 people joined the Zoom meeting and party leader Eamon Ryan contributed for about half an hour.

“I thinks it's interesting that the support outside Dublin is very strong. The Green people in rural Ireland and the people in the regional towns and cities are very much in favour of this,” said Senator Hackett.

Meanwhile, in a strong message to party members, Fianna Fail councillors Eamon Dooley, Peter Ormond, Danny Owens, Eddie Fitzpatrick, Decky Harvey, Tony McCormack, Frank Moran and Robert McDermott said party core policies and beliefs are strongly contained and reflected in the programme for Government.

They said housing, the multi-million Just Transition package and the July stimulus are key elements of the plan which can only be implemented if Fianna Fail are in government.