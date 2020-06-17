Guilty plea to Offaly cocaine and cannabis charges

A MAN pleaded guilty today (Wednesday, June 17) to the possession of cannabis and cocaine in Kinnitty nearly two years ago.

Vincent Waldron, 1 Conway Court, Kinnitty, entered guilty pleas to two charges when he was arraigned at Tullamore Circuit Court.

He admitted possessing cannabis for sale or supply at his address on August 3, 2018.

The 31-year-old further admitted the possession of cocaine at 1 Conway Court, Kinnitty on the same date.

Judge Karen Fergus was told a probation report will be required for the man, who is on bail, in advance of sentencing which has been scheduled for November 17 next.