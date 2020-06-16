Met Eireann issues updated Weather Warnings with thunderstorms set to last overnight

Met Eireann has issued updated Weather Warnings for thunder with thunderstorms set to last overnight.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford. There will be hunderstorms in places today and tonight with severe downpours, hail and lightning activity.

Met Eireann says that due to the localised nature of the thunderstorm activity, some areas will miss them completely but areas impacted will see torrential downpours with a risk of local flooding. The warning is in place until 6am on Wednesday morning.

There is also a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Cork which is in place until 9pm.

Separately, the UK Met Office has issued a Thunderstorm Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry. That warning is in place until 6am on Wednesday.