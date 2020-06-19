Plans unveiled for substantial energy storage facility in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for a substantial energy storage facility in North Offaly.

Rhode Energy Storage Limited (RESL) intend to apply for permission to Offaly County Council for development of an Energy Storage Facility designed to provide system support services to the Electricity Grid on a 2.7-hectare site at Coolcor and Clonin, Rhode, Co. Offaly.

The development will comprise the following:

(i) an open area battery energy storage system (BESS) compound (area of 3,407sqm) containing 16 battery enclosures each standing at 13.716m long, 2.90m wide and 3.796m high) along with 16 medium voltage power station (MVPS) enclosures which will be 12.192m long, 2.438m wide and 3.396m high

(ii) a synchronous condenser compound (area of 4,706sqm) containing synchronous condenser building that will be 30.0m long, 18.0m wide and 12.15m high), controls building, associated bunded transformers and electrical plant

(iii) an electrical substation containing customer building, Eirgrid building and electrical plant and bunded transformer which will electrically connect the development to the existing Derryiron 110kV substation located on lands adjoining the site to the south

(iv) q containing control building and

(v) all ancillary development, including; lighting mast protection, perimeter palisade fencing with access gate at primary

vehicle site entrance which will connect to the existing roads of the adjacent Rhode Business Park providing access to the R400, landscaping, lighting, car parking, internal access roads and all civil engineering works for the disposal of foul and

surface water.