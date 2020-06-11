UK witness did not self isolate before attending Offaly court

A CIRCUIT Court judge has sought the details of all people who were in a contact with a witness who did not self isolate after coming from the UK.

Judge Karen Fergus asked for the information after a man told Tullamore Circuit Court he had travelled from Manchester to give evidence.

"Unless I'm wrong, my understanding is he should have been in isolation," said Judge Fergus.

She said the details of everybody he had been in contact with since his arrival the previous day would have to be given.

It was her understanding it was mandatory for the man to fill in a form on his arrival in the State and she'd like to think he did so.

If he had done so, it would have been obvious to him what he should have done but it seemed to have fallen by the wayside.

Judge Fergus also said in accordance with practice directions a system would have to be put in place to record the contact details of anyone who had been in the courtroom for more than two hours.

Shane Geraghty, BL, for the DPP, said efforts were being made to ascertain when the witness arrived and who he had been in contact with.

That information would be passed to the garda sergeant on duty in the court, said Mr Geraghty.

To comply with Covid-19 regulations, the capacity of the Circuit Court courtroom in Tullamore is currently limited to 21 people.