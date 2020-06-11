Public input sought on massive Offaly road development

Offaly County Council wants to hear your views on the new N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link scheme.

The Council is developing the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme, in conjunction with Westmeath County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), to upgrade 8km of this National Secondary Route between the Tullamore Bypass and the M6 at Junction 5 (Kilbeggan).

This first public consultation – underway from June 15 to July 27 - is focused on the Study Area and the Constraints Study. The Council has sent a project brochure, including map and questionnaire, to all households within the study area. People can also view the project online at www.n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie.

People can also view the maps and information on display in a number of local shop fronts/premises that are currently open to the public, including a window display in Offaly County Council Offices, as well as on the website. This is because it is not currently possible to hold open days due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, according to the council.

Delivering this project is a priority, the council has said.

"The N52 currently operates above capacity, carrying over 14,000 vehicles per day, on a single carriageway with a narrow hard shoulder, as well as having many private access points and public junctions. The overall aim of the proposed new scheme is to improve connectivity within The Midlands and address existing operational and safety issues,

"This project is of particular importance as it links the north-east and the south-west of Ireland, from Ardee in County Louth to Nenagh in County Tipperary and services the towns of Kells, Mullingar, Tyrrellspass, Kilbeggan, Tullamore, Birr. The new N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link scheme will improve the quality of the road and result in better road safety for local people and commercial traffic alike."

All feedback should be returned to the project team by Monday, July 27 by either email info@n52tullamoretokilbeggan.ie or post to RPS, West Pier Business Campus, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. The project team can also be contacted by telephone at 01 5239274 (Monday – Friday).