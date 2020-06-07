List of businesses in Offaly who are open or reopening - Support local business!

The Offaly Express is doing our bit to help support local businesses, big and small, at this difficult time.

We put out the call to businesses to send in their details of when they are reopening and we will publish them free of any charge.

If your business is not on the list but you want to be included, email your details now to news@offalyexpress.ie

And if you are a consumer, please do what you can to support local businesses at this time.

Baby Moon Baby Shop

Unit 18, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Tullamore - www.babymoonbabyshop.ie - 057 93 46547 - Reopening Tuesday, June 9

McGreals Fashions and Footwear Edenderry, Edenderry Shopping Centre

Reopening the Fashion & Footwear boutique Monday, June 15 with all the new safety measures in place. Currently selling online, with click & collect from their Facebook & Instagram Pages @mcgrealsfashions

Norma's Bra Fitting Specialist

Harbour St, Tullamore - Tel 057 93 51247

Standish Sawmills

The Leap Castle, Roscrea, Offaly. Open during lockdown for delivery on all fencing, firewood Yard and showroom are now back open with social distancing protocols in place. Call 057 9131074 or www.standishsawmills.ie

Kellys Toymaster, Tullamore

Toys and Nursery is reopening on Monday, June 8 at 10.30am

Ready 2 Run

Cormac Street. Opening Tuesday to Saturday from 10am -5pm

KODE Clothing & Footwear

Patrick Street, Tullamore 05793 21004 reopening on Monday

Guy Clothing

Highstreet, Tullamore 05793 20815 reopening on Monday

Bunaterin Garden Nursery

Reopening Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Darú Uniforms

Above Hamco Enterprises, Cloncollig Industrial Estate, Tullamore are reopened.

Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore

Remained open behind closed doors throughout lockdown to facilitate the HSE doctors & nurses. Opening back up fully to the public on July 2.

Tullamore Court Hotel

Reopneing on Thursday, July 2 following the latest government announcement. Have launched a #CaringForYou programme to ensure the safety of team and guests.

Cutting Edge Hair Studios, Edenderry

Unit 2, 2 Colonel Perry Street. Reopening July 20