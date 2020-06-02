Offaly company delivering GIY salad boxes around the county
Pictured is a staff member of Elmgrove Nursing Home, Birr taking delivery of one of the GIY salad boxes recently
An Offaly company delivered Grow It Yourself salad boxes to vulnerable people and those cocooning during this public health emergency around the county.
West & South Offaly Homefix delivered the salad boxes recently as part of a project, funded by Healthy Offaly in conjuction with Offaly Local Development Company.
The boxes were produced and planted by Homefix, who are delighted to be able to offer their services.
A big thank you is extended to their colleagues in Dublin Dental University Hospital, Dental Health Foundation and Celtic Marketing for organising a consignment of toothbrushes and oral health information for delivery with the salad boxes.
