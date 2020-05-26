'Scandalous' waiting time for children in Laois and Offaly who need vital assessments

Children living in Laois and Offaly who need a disability assessment for autism and other conditions face a scandalous wait for an appointment to have their needs checked, according to Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming.

The TD made the charge after getting figures from the HSE which show that 384 children in the two counties are waiting to be seen.

Dep Fleming said that if a child has a disability or it is believed they may have a disability an assessment of needs can be requested. He said the Disability Act 2005 states that an assessment of need must begin within three months of a completed application being received.

In a statement, he said that without an assessment of needs children are unable to access the care and supports they need.

"It is scandalous that Laois and Offaly have the highest number of children, outside of Dublin, waiting for an assessment of needs appointment.

“The latest information shows that nationally, at the end of March, 5,083 children are overdue an assessment of needs appointment. 384 of these children are in Laois and Offaly – more than double the national average.

“Having met with Laois-Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) and other disability organisations in the area it is clear disability services have not been prioritised by the Government.

"It is not acceptable that any child would have to wait for an assessment of need and that is why the legislation is in place, but it is not being adhered to.

"Neighbouring counties with greater populations have much smaller waiting lists so we need to see resources targeted towards Laois and Offaly to get the waiting lists down.

“I am calling on the Government to put in place emergency arrangements to either bring in staff from neighbouring counties to carry out assessments or else to allow families to travel to neighbouring counties to get their child assessed. There should also be assessments carried out at weekends until such time as the backlog has been cleared.

“The number of children in this area who are kept waiting by the Department deserve an immediate emergency response,” concluded Deputy Fleming.

The TD issued the statement following the release of figures to Wexford TD James Browne. Dr Cathal Morgan, Head of Operations, HSE Disability Services and Community operations replied.

"It is acknowledged that the numbers of assessments overdue for completion remain high, although there had

been some improvement in these figures in 2018 and 2019 prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"In preparing for and responding to COVID-19 and to fully align with Public Health guidance as recommended via the NPHET, the HSE and its partner service providers put in place a range of measures, which included the prioritisation of vital residential and home support services whilst curtailing or closing certain services such as day services, as well as certain clinical supports in order to; a) prioritise essential public health services at CHO level and b) ensure continued delivery of the referenced residential and home supports provision.

"I should note that in the absence of regular access to some service and supports, CHOs and service providers have tried to maintain services that can be delivered safely; providing outreach and telecare solutions, using technology where possible; and using creative and innovative models of care to support service users, both adults and children.

"While applications for Assessment of Need under the Disability Act continue to be accepted, the HSE acknowledges that during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, it has not been possible for services to undertake clinical assessments while maintaining social distancing and meeting health and safety requirements. It has, therefore, been difficult to complete the assessment within the statutory timelines.

"Since the publication of the Governments ‘Roadmap for reopening Society & Business’ as well as the ‘Return to work safely’ protocol, the HSE is finalising plans to re-establish vital non-covid supports and services. This includes very careful and detailed work on the part of the Disability Sector with national guidance and will result in directing how all funded agencies can deliver services on a medium to long-term basis.

"In effect, this means that the HSE will soon set out its plans in terms of how we can safely begin to commence services, which will have to comply with guidance as set out by the National Public Health Emergency Team as well as Public Health specialists in the HSE," concluded the reply from Dr Morgan.