Mulvey's Just Transition report broadly welcomed in Offaly

The Midland Regional Transition Team (MRTT) has welcomed the report of Mr Kieran Mulvey, the first Just Transition Commissioner appointed by government in November 2019.

Mr Mulvey, since his appointment, has engaged with employees impacted by the acceleration of the decarbonisation programme, local authorities, state agencies, government departments and private business to develop a new pathway, to develop and realise alternative employment opportunities across the wider Midland Region.

These engagements have informed Mr Mulvey’s first progress report, published by Minister Bruton last week, which includes a suite of recommendations to government.

"The MRTT welcomes both the publication of the report and the initial response from government, and its pledge to provide a detailed implementation plan to deliver on the recommendations. The MRTT hope that this will be dealt with as a matter of urgency for benefit of the impacted communities throughout the wider Midlands," a statement read.

Cllr Peter Ormond, Offaly County Council chairman and Chairperson of the Midland Region Transition Team, welcomed the publication of the report and thanked Mr Kieran Mulvey for his work.

“There are some important issues raised in the report and it’s important that they are implemented in the very near future. The urgency in creating jobs is the cornerstone of our work and we must use this report to ensure that the money earmarked is used immediately and provided to upskill the workforce," he said.

Minister Bruton launched the first stage of accessing Just Transition Funds late last week, with the registration of projects through the EU START Engagement Process, details and application forms are available on www.midlandsireland.ie.

Mr Mulvey commented: “As the Government have now agreed the arrangements for the procurement of projects in the region this will be the priority focus for the Just Transition/ Start teams over the next number of weeks. I am particularly keen to ensure that projects are approved and funding allocated during the Summer. New job creation opportunities are vital at this stage. Critical pathways for the retention of employment of BNM/ESB workers and future opportunities are essential at this stage.”

The opening of the call was welcomed by Ms Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council.

“The MRTT has been working very closely with the EU START team over the last number of months, and project proposals are now being sought on/before Friday, June 12, on the appropriate application form, from communities, public sector, private sector and the third sector across the region. This is the first stage in accessing the €11M Just Transition Fund announced in November 2019," she said.

Sinn Fein TD for Laois-Offaly, Brian Stanley has described the publication of Mr Mulvey's report as "one small step in the right direction."

He called for the Midlands to be designated as a power generation region as part of a Just Transition strategy, and for a major stimulus package to be provided to support Bord na Móna and the ESB to provide quality green energy jobs.

He said: "Sinn Féin has long campaigned for the Midlands to become the heart of Ireland's renewable energy sector as part of a Just Transition strategy.

"It is essential that Ireland significantly increases its production of renewable energy and the three power plants in the Midlands offer an opportunity to do just that. It’s Sinn Fein policy that 80% of our power will be generated from renewables by 2030."

"Due to their geographical position, each power plant is strategically well placed on the electricity grid to take advantage of renewable energy production.

"I, therefore, welcome the inclusion in the Just Transition Commissioner report that the sites at Shannonbridge and Lough Ree be retained by the ESB.

"What Sinn Féin has been calling for is a long-term plan to convert the ESB and Bord na Móna plants to focus on biogas, biomass, solar and wind creation.

"Bord na Móna should continue to operate Edenderry, but it must convert to 100% biomass. Shannonbridge and Lough Ree should be retained by the ESB and converted to either biogas or biomass, while also acting as a connection point for solar and wind energy.

"We must also upskill and retrain workers for the transition from brown and to green energy. That is why Sinn Féin is calling for the Mount Lucas Training Centre in Offaly to designated as a centre for excellence in national apprenticeships and training in energy-efficient construction, retrofitting and renewable energy skills.

"We also want to see additional finance allocated for the re-wetting of bogs to be used for carbon sequestration. This will provide Bord na Móna with an extra source of revenue while providing quality jobs in the area.

"It is vital that a Just Transition stimulus package is front-loaded in the coming months."

“I look forward to discussing this with Minister Bruton in the Dáil this week," he concluded.

Fine Gael councillor and member of the Midlands Regional Transition Team (MRTT), Noel Cribbin, also welcomed the report.

The first MRTT Progress Report looks at possible future employment options for BNM staff, and potential uses for the massive landbank owned by the organisation. One of the key recommendations of the report is the transformation of peat powered energy plants into Green Energy Hubs.

Welcoming the report, Cllr. Cribbin said: "This first Progress Report marks the emergence of a new pathway to alternative employment sources across the Midlands. I was particularly delighted to see the focus in the Report on the creation of jobs through the establishment of Green Energy Hubs. As peat production is coming to an end in the Midlands, even sooner than initially planned, now is the time to incorporate joined-up thinking to ensure we can create ongoing sustainable employment for the region.

"The content of the Report mirrors my own proposal for the creation of an Edenderry Green Energy Hub, the first Green Energy Hub in Ireland. This would see the transformation of the Edenderry Power Plant to a 100% green energy production plant. This, combined with the 5 windfarms proposed for the area, potential connectivity to gas and fibre optic infrastructure as part of the laying of the Shannon to Dublin water pipeline, and accessibility to Dublin airport and port, would make Edenderry extremely appealing to multinational companies as they seek locations capable of supporting them to meet carbon compliance targets.

"The people of Edenderry and the Midlands have been dealt a double-blow; job losses as a result of the wind-down of peat production and the proposed construction of wind farms with little or no benefit to local communities. It is time for the people of the area to be looked after and the burden they have shouldered to be rewarded."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say that he held a positive meeting last week with senior executives from Bord na Mona, along with Green Senator Pippa Hackett and fellow Fine Gael Cllr.Liam Quinn.

He said: "The meeting was informative. I also note a positive response from Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD, in regard to this proposal. I urge all parties presently in Government formation talks to include the proposal as part of the next 5-year Plan for Government," Cllr Cribbin concluded.