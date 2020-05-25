REVEALED: We have a winner in our 'Best Hairdresser in Offaly' poll

We have a winner in our poll to crown the best hairdresser in Offaly. Studio One in Tullamore came out on top with 9% of the vote after a close contest.

Rathbeg House of Hair in Birr and Shona Barton Hair Studio in Banagher were joint second on 7% while Shaz Hair Salon in Rhode was 4th on 6%.

The Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

A poll to find the best barber in Offaly will now run this week.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

We started with pubs as Giltraps in Kinnitty emerged as the winner on 26% of the votes while Macari's in Tullamore was voted as the best chipper in the Faithful County last week.

We will crown Offaly's best barber, restaurant and many more categories with your help. Firstly, we will ask you to nominate your favourites and then vote in our online poll.

Stay tuned to the Offaly Express Facebook page and website for more polls as well as the latest news, sport and comment from the Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express teams.