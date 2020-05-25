Working group mooted for major Tullamore development

A working group should be established by Tullamore Municipal District Council to look into the future development of the Grand Canal Harbour now that Waterways Ireland maintenance facility is being moved out of there to a site further up the canal.

The suggestion was proposed by Cllr Sean O'Brien at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District. He said there was “massive potential” at the harbour.

Cllr O'Brien speculated that Government funding may be available to allow the working group prepare for the harbour's future.

The development would comprise of office space, an enterprise hub, residential, arts/conferencing and leisure facilities.

It has also been suggested by sources close to the proposals that a hotel development may form part of the site.