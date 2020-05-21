Poignant event to raise money for Offaly domestic abuse services

Offaly Domestic Violence are asking you to participate in their 24 hour Silence on Bank Holiday Monday, June 1.

The service has seen a 50% increase last month in the number of calls for help and support during the Covid19. Like most charities, the services fundraising plans have been obliterated because of the pandemic.

All funds raised will go directly into providing essential supports to both male and female victims of abuse throughout county Offaly.

Will someone pay you to not talk for 24 hour hours? If you are interested in taking part contact Anne on 0860419154 or email manager@odvss.ie

You can also donate to ODVSS through their idonate app on their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse please call the ODVSS helpline on 0579351886 or 0860419154, you can also access the ODVSS Chatbox via their website on www.odvss.ie The helpline is manned 7 days a week from 9 to 6 each day.