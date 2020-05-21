Tullamore SHS students shortlisted for Internet Day awards

Students in the Sacred Heart School Tullamore have been shortlisted as finalists in two categories for Webwise Safer Internet Day Awards 2020: Best video and Best Social Media Campaign.

News about the nomination came just weeks after two students of the SHS Tullamore Safer Internet Team, Jane Smith and Alice Ward, received the Highly Commended Safer Internet Day Ambassador Leadership Award for the commitment and leadership skills showed throughout the organisation of a whole school campaign to promote digital citizenship.

Safer Internet Day is an EU initiative. It is promoted in Ireland by the Webwise internet safety initiative of the Professional Development Service for Teacher (PDST) and aims to educate to educate and raise awareness about protecting children online, so that they can responsibly enjoy the benefits of the internet without compromising their safety and privacy.

Over the last few years, the Safer Internet Awards have grown, with 145,000 students and more than 550 schools across Ireland participating in last year’s Safer Internet Day campaign. With the slogan, “Restart, Refresh, Reconnect”, the SHS Tullamore Safer Internet Team organised a number of events orientated to foster better internet and social media habits. Through different activities like scavenger hunts, video and poster competitions and daily tips shared in the school’s social media, the SHS Safer Internet Team reminded students of the importance of being safe online as well as sharing tips on how to manage their online wellbeing.

The finalist nomination for Best Video and Best Social Media Campaign is particular significant during these challenging times, where students are online more than ever continuing their education through distance learning and keeping in touch with friends and relatives through social media.