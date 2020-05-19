Low income threshold for social housing causing hardship in Offaly

A motion calling for the finalisation of a review into income eligibility for social housing has received support at the May monthly meeting of Offaly County Council.

Cllr Robert McDermott tabled a motion asking for the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government to finalise the review of income eligibility limits for social housing urgently.

Cllr McDermott also asks that the findings are published immediately, as the current low thresholds are causing "terrible hardship for our constituents in Offaly."

“The current income level thresholds have not changed since 2011 while the minimum wage and the cost of living have both increased during this period. Young families are being caught in a property trap as their current income is too low for the big banks to consider them for a traditional mortgage and it is also too low for the Rebuilding Ireland loan, but their income is too high to apply for social housing,” Cllr Mc Dermott explained.

"This problem is quite common in North Offaly and these families, if they are fortunate enough to find a house to rent, are paying €1,000 and upwards per month. Rent of this amount could service a mortgage. These families are caught between all stools. I have the utmost sympathy for these families who are working hard and trying to better themselves and their families and appear to be penalised for doing so."

Cllr Mc Dermott went further to say that Offaly is categorised as Band 3 under the Social Housing Assessment Regulations, meaning that the income level thresholds for Offaly start at €25,000 rising to a maximum of €28,750 per annum.

Residents in County Kildare and Meath are allowed to earn up to €42,000 to qualify for social housing while their neighbours in Offaly and the Edenderry Municipal District Area, which is now recognised as a part of the commuter belt, do not qualify.

"Shouldn’t the same income thresholds apply?" Cllr McDermott asked.

His motion before the meeting requested: "Offaly County Council call on the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government to finalise the review of income eligibility limits for social housing and publish its findings as a matter urgency, as the current situation is causing terrible hardship for our constituents in Offaly.”

The motion was supported by his fellow councillors and contact will now be made with the minister.