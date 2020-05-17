Tullamore GAA club organising special guard of honour for funeral of Offaly legend

Tullamore GAA Club is organising a very special guard of honour for a club and county legend who died last week.

The funeral of double All-Ireland winner Paddy Fenning takes place in Tullamore on Monday under the current guidelines with regard to Covid-19.

However the club is organising a stationary guard of honour on Monday around the streets of the town along the path of the funeral cortege.

Those who want to attend are meeting at 10am on Harbour Street with the club asking that everyone adhere to the two metre social distance at all times.