Number of Covid-19 patients in Critical Care in Tullamore drops significantly

The number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in Critical Care in Tullamore Hospital has dropped significantly as patients recover.

As of 8pm on Saturday, there were three confirmed cases in Critical Care in Tullamore down from five in the unit on Friday. In that same 24 hour period, there were no deaths reported in Critical Care Units across Ireland.

The figures are contained in the Daily Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE.

It also shows that there was one suspected case of Covid-19 being treated in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore.

In total in Tullamore Hospital, 13 patients are being treated for Covid-19 and there are 46 vacant beds in the hospital.

