LATEST: Another significant increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

For the second consecutive day there has been a significant increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit, a further 20 cases were confirmed in Offaly on Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the start of the crisis to 455.

While the increase was not a striking as the 73 case increase from Tuesday to Wednesday, 20 new cases is still significant for a county the size of Offaly.

In comparison, the number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 654, an increase of just two day on day, while in Longford the number of cases remained the same 273.

Laois also saw no further increase in confirmed cases and remains the county with the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 251.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 11,657 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,357.

Leitrim has by far the lowest number of cases at 79 while there are just 129 in Sligo and 144 in Waterford and Carlow respectively.

RELATED STORY: LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Ireland drop below 100 for first time since March