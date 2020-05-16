Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

The weatehr forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be cool and cloudy across Connacht and Ulster with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

However rain and drizzle will be patchy across Munster and Leinster with brighter spells, areas here in fact holding fully dry, and it will be milder too. Highest temperatures of 11 to 18 or 19 degrees, coolest in Atlantic coastal areas. Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, but fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially in the southwest, west and north, but good dry spells in many areas also. Mild with minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate southwesterly breezes.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with patches of rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas, with most other areas staying largely dry, with some bright spells possible. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, but cooler on Atlantic coasts, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. Mild overnight and with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Connacht and Ulster and along the west Munster coast. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees