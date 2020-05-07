Motorist stopped at checkpoint was 'a long way from home' making non essential purchase

A motorist stopped at a checkpoint in Limerick was found to have been a long way from home after making a less than essential purchase.

Members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol stopped a car in Limerick which was being used to transport gym equipment.

According to gardai, the equipment was not properly secured and the driver was 'a long way from home'.

In another another incident in Limerick, a car was seized after it was stopped with five young men on board.

The occupants told the gardai they "just wanted to go for a spin" and it was subsequently established the driver was disqualified having amassed 12 penalty points on his licence.