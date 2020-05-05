Man dies after tragic accident on golf course in the Midlands

A Laois man has lost his life in what appears to have been a tragic accident at Mountrath Golf Club.

Emergency services were called to the scene sometime after 10 am on Tuesday morning, May 5, in response to what is understood to have been a workplace incident.

While investigations have begun it is understood that the man, who is understood to be aged in his 60s, was operating mowing equipment when he lost control. It is understood that he ended up in a drain where he suffered what proved to be fatal injuries.

It has yet to be confirmed if the man was an employee or was assisting with maintenance on the course.

The man was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise but lost his fight for life at around 1 pm.

Gardaí have attended the scene while the Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it was carrying out an investigation into a workplace incident.