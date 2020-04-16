Locals voice concerns over large funeral in Offaly town

Residents in Birr town expressed concerns that social distancing guidelines were ignored at a large funeral in the town earlier this week.

Concerns grew when more than 150 people from the Traveller community attended a burial at Clonoghill cemetery in Birr. More than 50 cars and vans were parked outside the cemetery in Birr where the funeral of a member of the Traveller community took place earlier this week.

The scenes prompted concerns in the local community where residents were both angry and concerned that safety recommendations were far exceeded at this week's funeral. Gardai said that discussions took place between the family and the priest on the day of the funeral and as a result, social distancing was observed a the church prior to the burial. However, Gardaí confirmed that a large number of people turned up at the cemetery.

Local sources said around 150 people were in attendance, including a significant number who had travelled from London and other parts of the UK.

In this week's 'Tribune', local Gardai said that under the supervision of Superintendent, Patrick O'Callaghan, an operation was mounted in Birr to ensure Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to in Birr after a large group of mourners moved from St Brendan's Church, Birr and congregated at Clonoghill graveyard.

Gardai said that any directions from An Garda Siochana were adhered to and the incident passed off without incident and that the Gardai will continue to work with all groups within the community.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, An Garda Síochána has worked with the Traveller community to produce an educational video which details the risks of the pandemic and offers advice about how to protect people from the virus.