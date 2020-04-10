Offaly people warned over scam coronavirus testers calling to houses

Fianna Fáil councillor Robert Mc Dermott has urged people staying at home to be vigilant to scam artists calling to people’s homes or ringing phonelines directly and is calling on neighbours to be mindful of elderly residents in their communities.

He said, “It is alarming to read the warning from An Gardaí Siochana and government. It appears scam artists are calling door to door offering tests for the Coronavirus and others are ringing people directly seeking to clarify bank details to process social welfare payments.

“Taking advantage of people’s fears with these outrageous scams is disgusting. There is much anxiety in the world right now, people should not be fearful that a cold caller could be extracting money from them by prying on their worries over Coronavirus but this is the sad reality at the moment.

“In particular, I am concerned for older people who are at home cocooning as per the advice from the Chief Medical Officer. Not only could they be scammed out of money from these cold callers, but those same people calling to their home could also be asymptomatic and spreading the coronavirus.

“I am aware of people receiving calls looking for their bank details to be clarified over the phone on the pretence it is the Department arranging their pandemic unemployment payment. People need to be hyperaware that these scams are operating in our communities at this time.

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is. I would ask people to keep a watchful eye on any elderly or vulnerable person who may be targeted in these elaborate scams. It is despicable that people are trying to make a quick profit during these testing times for the country but that is what we are facing. I would urge anyone who has any information regarding such scams to call the Gardaí immediately,” concluded Cllr Robert MC Dermott.