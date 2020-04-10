Offaly man's technology keeps Ireland's mart trade moving

The technology brainchild of a Tullamore man is keeping Ireland's livestock trading business operational during the current Covid-19 crisis.

As one of the most important cogs in the food supply chain, it was imperative marts were maintained during the lockdown. Stepping into the virtual breach was Tullamore's Brendan Hannigan, whose Livestock Live app is now being used across the country.

Livestock Live Limited was established in 2014 to develop a technology-based platform to facilitate the farming, livestock and agricultural industry. It has become popular but has really come into its own during the current health emergency.

The app has been used in Ireland in recent days and works very much like a conventional mart without the human interaction. Farmers tune in to watch the animals and when taking stock of their information and getting that all-important look at the animal, farmers can make bids through the technology.

The software allows for livestock marts and auction houses, video streaming, online bidding, farm management including pharmaceutical drug control and reporting. It also incorporates government animal movement synchronisation, new born registration, a livestock ‘Transport Hub’, online shop and up to date trading prices for marts and factories - all enveloped in a user friendly mobile App for Android and iPhone.

The idea came to life in 2016 as an online trading platform followed by mart software solutions in 2018 farm management software was introduced along with the launch of the LSL App.

Founder and CEO Brendan Hannigan is the inspiration behind the company’s ongoing push for a seamless platform which supports continuity for users across the agriculture industry. He has 25 years’ experience as a business entrepreneur across multiple business sectors and operates between offices in Ireland and the UK with a team of developers.