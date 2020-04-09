BREAKING: Gardai dealing with major incident in Tullamore

The Garda armed support unit has been called to assist at a major incident in Tullamore this afternoon.

There was a significant police presence in the Arden View estate in the town as gardai attempted to deal with what is understood to be a dispute between a number of families.

A car parked at one house was seized and roads policing personnel were stopping vehicles from entering one section of the estate.

Motorists were being urged to stay away from the area as tensions remained high.