Offaly fishing festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Edenderry's annual fishing festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Edenderry Coarse Angling Club said: "After a meeting today with Inland Fisheries, Waterways Ireland and Edenderry Coarse Angling Club, it has been decided that due to the unforeseen circumstances of Covid-19 that our June festival will not be going ahead.

"These are unprecedented times and the onus is on us to stay safe and keep everyone else safe so on behalf of the club we wish you all the best and hopefully we will all be around next year to fish the 2021 festival."

If anyone has any queries on the cancellation you can contact Pauric on 086 3503117.