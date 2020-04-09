Properties valued at almost €700,000 currently for sale on one street in Tullamore

A number of properties with a combined asking price of €690,000 are currently for sale on just one street in Tullamore.

The properties which are a mix of residential and commercial are all for sale on Chruch Street in the town.

The majority of the properties are buildings with apartments. The properties for sale are the following.

47 Church Street, Tullamore

A residential investment comprising two residential apartments is on the market for €90,000.

12 Church Street

A mixed use investment comprising an office and seven residential apartments is on the market for €150,000

45 Church Street

A mid-terrace three bedroom house with south facing rear garden is on the market for €75,000

33 Church Street

A multi-let residential investment comprising four residential apartments is on the market for €95,000

46 Church Street

A mid-terrace three bedroom house is on the market for €85,000

23 Church Street

A residential investment comprising two residential apartments is on the market for €75,000

24 Church Street

A residential investment comprising two residential apartments is on the market for €75,000

44 Church Street

A retail building comprising a retail unit and ancillary accommodation is on the market for €45,000