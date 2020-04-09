Motorist in Offaly caught doing almost twice the speed limit

A motorist in Offaly has been caught doing almost twice the speed limit on a road in the county.

The motorist was clocked at 159kph in a 80kph zone on the R420

While roads are quieter due to reduced traffic volumes, motorists who are out on the roads are being urged to drive with the same level of caution.

Mr John Caulfield, Interim CEO, Road Safety Authority (RSA) said, "While the roads will have less traffic than normal over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend it doesn’t mean that there is no danger on the roads. People will be out exercising by going for a walk or cycle. So, I’m asking drivers to watch out for vulnerable road users and to slow down. Never has it been more important to practice good road safety habits because every crash and injury we prevent means we are putting less pressure on our first responders and health professions at a time of national crisis.”