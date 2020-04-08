The greatest hurling photo ever has been captured in Offaly

Tuesday night's supermoon brought amateur astronomers to their gardens but it also brought professional photographer James Crombie to Croghan Hill in Offaly.

The Ballycommon resident, who works with INPHO, captured the stunning shot as the moon passed the famous Faithful landmark.

"It's a shot I have been planning to capture for quite some time," James explained to the Offaly Express.

"A school friend of mine Colin Hogg done the maths and he was able to calculate where the moon would rise over Croghan Hill."

Remarking on the mystery hurler, James said: "A friend of mine that lives close by regularly walks the hill so I called him to see if he would be going up Tuesday. I told him to bring a hurley and I was able to talk to him as he was silhouetted by the moon."

The phenomenal shot continues to go viral and is winning plaudits all over the world.

All we can say is - our hats are off to you, James. Bravo!