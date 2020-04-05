WATCH: Offaly bass baritone (and his special guest) rock a tune during an 'Isolation Recital'

Birr native, Irish bass baritone, John Molloy along with his special guest, rocked a recent 'Songs for Social Distancing - an Isolation Recital'.

The performance took place as part of the 'Songs for Social Distancing - an Isolation Recital' Facebook page where they wrote "Thanks to Irish Bass John Molloy (and special guest, Kevin, his dog) for performing the beautiful song by Jacques Brel “Quand on n'a que l'amour”.

Finishing up, John said he was looking forward to when he wasn't making music on his own anymore. "Keep well and I am looking forward to seeing you all again," he said. You can find John on Twitter (@molloyjohn).