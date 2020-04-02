All the Offaly GAA club player transfers approved before Covid-19 hit
Club transfers are always a hot topic in Offaly GAA and although the GAA has come to a shuddering halt at the moment, there were a number of transfers approved before the GAA world went into lockdown.
The following is a full list of transfers that were approved by Offaly GAA before the coronavirus hit.
James Hayes – Birr to Drumcullen
Paul Cummins – Clonmore Harps to Edenderry
Oisin O’Grady – Ballyfore to Edenderry
Brendan McSweeney – Belmont to Tullamore
Stephen Guilfoyle – Carrig and Riverstown to Daingean
Jonathan Moore – Clonmore Harps to Rhode
Ron Fitzell – Rhode to Clonmore Harps
Patrick Kelly – St Rynagh’s hurling to Crinkle
Conor Egan – Birr to Drumcullen
Richard Donnelly – Birr to Seir Kieran
Martin Noonan – Ballinagar to Clodiagh Gaels
Joseph Ryan – Crinkle to Birr
Barry Smith – Crinkle to Birr
Richard Brereton – Crinkle to Birr
Jake Heather – Crinkle to Birr
Thomas Spain - Erin Rovers to Kilcormac/Killoughey
Danny Spain – Erin Rovers to Kilcormac/Killoughey
Niall Leavy – Kilcormac/Killoughey to Clara
Gary Gorman – Edenderry to Ballyfore
Stuart Quinn – Edenderry to Ballyfore
Conor Duffy – Daingean to Walsh Island
William Commins – Kilcormac/Killoughey to Ferbane
Ross Healion – Shamrocks to Clonmore Harps
Inter-County Transfers
Aidan Keenaghan – Ferbane to Ballyfin (Laois)
Stephen Molloy – Kinnitty to Passage (Waterford)
Sean Milner – Shannonbridge to Setanta (San Diego)
Niall Lynch – Clodiagh Gaels to Vancouver Eire Og
Jack McNamara – Shamrocks to Vancouver Eire Og
Johnny O’Toole-Greene – Shamrocks to Vancouver Eire Og
Joseph Murphy – Kinnitty to Kilruane McDonaghs (Tipperary)
Ruairi Allen – Gracefield to Cormac McAnallens (Australia)
Daragh Corboy – Crinkle to Molly Malones (Australia)
Thomas Doyle – Gracefield to Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels (Cork)
Mark Dunning – Tubber to Padraig Pearses (Australia)
Dermot Martin – Tullamore to Padraig Pearses (Australia)
Anthony Buckley – Erin Rovers to Caltra (Galway)
Alan Hannon – Rhode to Young Irelands (America)
Joe Kinahan – Tubber to St Pat’s (Canada)
Brian Daly – Tubber to St Pat’s (Canada)
Con Moylan – Shinrone to Ballygalget (Down)
Callaghan Aherne – St Catherine’s (Cork) to Shamrocks
John Ryan – Midleton (Cork) to Kinnitty
Ross Swords - O’Donova Rossa (New York) to St Brigid’s
Padraig Corcoran – Athenry (Galway) to Lusmagh
Patrick Madden – Corofin (Galway) to Tullamore
