Edenderry has a lockdown hero - the 'savage singing chef'

It's far too easy these days to get bogged down in bad news - coronavirus charts, facts and figures. While they are important, we are also being advised to switch off every now and then and have a laugh.

Well, there's no better man to bring that spirit to the county than former RTE Operation Transformation leader and all-round legend Adrian Brereton.

The Edenderry man has dubbed himself the 'savage singing chef' and taken to Facebook Live to cheer everyone up in these challenging time of lockdown.

His first video was such a hit with locals at the weekend, he returned on Tuesday morning with his 'unique' cook-along breakfast video.

His videos are not for the faint-hearted and can't be posted here due to some choice language, but his Facebook page is certainly a tonic for adult users.

The videos have attracted hundreds of comments with people praising his high spirits and requesting songs as Adrian battles with the grill and his Google speaker!

The results include some burnt rashers, dodgy songs and a good ole laugh - something we all need right now!

Keep her lit, Adrian! What's for dinner?