BREAKING: Ireland to go into two week lockdown in fight against Covid-19

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has announced that from midnight tonight, for a two-week period, until Easter Sunday, April 14 everybody must stay at home.

Only in exceptional circumstances, such as essential work and to get essential goods, will people be allowed to leave their home.

Another measure will see'shielding' or 'cocooning' introduced for those over 70 years of age.

Everyone in Ireland must now stay at home for two weeks unless they fit into the following criteria:

Essential workers travelling to and from work

Shopping for food or attending medical appointments

Essential family reasons such as care for children and the elderly

Brief exercise but only within 2km of home

