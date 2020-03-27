Offaly landmark set to be removed from the skyline

A true Offaly landmark is set to be moved on foot of a planning application lodged with Offaly County Council.

The red and white RTE radio mast in Ballycommon has been in place since 1973 and is visible from many miles around.

As a MW transmitter, it ceased operation in March 2008 and has been out of use ever since.

However RTE has now lodged a planning application with Offaly County Council to build a new 48 metre high latticework communications tower on the site with new fencing.

It also states in the planning application that the existing stayed mast, a true landmark in Offaly, will be removed. (pictured below)