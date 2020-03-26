Trees planted as O'Connor Square works near completion
Trees have been planted in O'Connor Square this week
TREES have been planted in O'Connor Square as work under the Tullamore Street Enhancement Scheme nears completion in the town's main public space.
Resurfacing work is now complete on lower William St with the work proceeding at a quicker pace than forseen due to the reduction in traffic caused by the Covid-19 restrictions.
Workers have now commenced removed the old concrete footpaths on upper William Street and replacing them with granite
