Gardaí arrest motorist in Midlands who tested positive for cocaine

Gardaí in the Midlands have arrested a motorist following a positive test for cocaine this morning.

The motorist was stopped in Longford town in the early hours of Saturday morning and, following a positive roadside test for cocaine was arrested.

Proceedings will follow.