Tullamore 'Living River' project will see creation of a major town amenity

The Tullamore Living River Project is a major initiative proposed by Offaly County Council and will see the establishment of a new amenity for the people of Tullamore.

This project covers an area of the Tullamore River from the rear of the Tullamore Library, following the river downstream and westwards to the railway line.

It will see the establishment of a Main Wetland area at Srah and Kilcruttin. Riparian Widening at Marian Place and Wetland Creation of the old mill and at the Bridge Centre Car Park.

According a report compiled by the Water Services section of Offaly County Council, ''a raised berm is to be sited perpendicular to the existing route of the river channel and used as an island for habitat value. The plan is to allow the main river channel to flow through a wide wetland area, creating filter and habitat marsh areas within the main body of the site. Over time it is envisaged that the river channel itself will become encroached with tall vegetation to provide physical filtration of any floating debris within the river and to slow the flow of water to allow sediments to settle out.''

Riparian Widening at Marian Place -''The area on the north of the river may be widened slightly where it flows through the park at Marian Place. This area is very small in terms of water filtration, but has the potential to offer aesthetic and habitat benefits. Planted corridors along riparian zones are valuable for wildlife, allowing animals, birds and other flora and fauna to move from one area of the river to another.''

Wetland creation at the old mill pond at Main Street and Kilcruttin and tree trimming to the rear of Main street and the Bridge Centre Car Park - ''To the rear of the buildings on the south side of Main street, the river flows past the old mill. The weir and mill race are in disrepair, and the mill pond has become silted and grown over with riparian vegetation. It is proposed to reinstate a riffle feature at the location of the old weir, with natural stone over a long run to allow ease of fish movement while at the same time allowing for a slight rise in the elevation of water levels upriver.''

The report suggest that ''reinstatement of the old mill for electricity generation would make sense in the context of the current climate emergency,'' but states that this will need to be done with great care to ensure that the otters here have been rehoused before any mill works commence.

In addition there will be river enhancement measures to the rear of Tullamore library

The project is currently out for public consultation and people are being invited to make submissions on the project up until April 9, 2020.

At last week's Tullamore Municipal District meeting, Councillor Sean O'Brien described it as a fabulous programme for Tullamore.

Councillor Ken Smollen said, it will provide a much needed boost to the town and ''a lot of enjoyment for children and adults.''