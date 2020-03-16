Offaly hotel announces it will close for two weeks due to coronavirus

An Offaly hotel has announced that it will close its doors until March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak while another will remain opened with coronavirus measures in place.

The Tullamore Court Hotel announced the decision today stating that the safety of colleagues, guests and customers was its 'absolute priority'.

In a statement, the hotel said, "It’s not been an easy decision but it is vital given the interest of public health & government guidelines regarding social distancing. Our decision will bring difficult repercussions especially for our team but we do believe the health of all is most important at this time.

"We are currently contacting all guests with bookings to reschedule and thank you for your patience. During the closure, our phones will be open Monday to Saturday from 9-6pm on +353 (57) 934 66 66.

"A sincere thank you to you all for your continued support, and we will look forward more than ever to welcoming you back to the hotel once these trying times pass. In the meantime, we hope you all stay strong, safe and healthy."

The Bridge House Hotel remains open although it has introduced a series of measures in line with guidlines.

The hotel stated, "We are closing the Bridge Bar from 8pm every evening. We have taken this measure because we have guests who have booked into the Hotel and need to stay with us for their own personal reasons as well as the daily regulars who rely on us for their daily cooked meal. We have an obligation to our guests as well as the people who rely on the Bridge House Hotel. However, we understand the requirements for public spacing and we have a procedure in place that was published yesterday to maintain that level.

"We are fully led by HSE and Government guidelines in this but we also are aware of our responsibility to operate as a hotel for others who rely on us at this difficult time.

"We hope you understand the reasons for the closure of the bar, but also the reason we need to stay open and the role the hotel plays within Tullamore town and the midlands community."

The specific measures the hotel introduced are below.