Trio arrested after botched overnight raid in Midlands

Three men are due to appear in court today following an alleged attempted burglary in the Midlands overnight.

The trio were stopped and arrested by gardai in Longford while attempting to flee in a car from a private residence during the early hours of the morning.

It's understood the culprits were caught red handed with a power washer and other items which had been taken during the attempted heist.

All three who are well known to gardai, are from the Longford town area and had only been released from prison in recent days.

A fourth man who was also involved managed to evade gardai and is still at large.