Tullamore Men's Shed reaches out during coronavirus emergency

TULLAMORE Men's Shed has launched an action to help elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid 19 emergency.

The group, based in the old Charleville N.S. building on the town's Henry St, said its members are available to carry out jobs and collect groceries and medicine during the crisis.

“We are here for the community,” Tullamore Men's Shed co-ordinator, Tom Finnerty told the Tullamore Tribune.

“Now is not the time to be selfish. If you are old or vulnerable and need something repaired or messages collected, if we can help please call 087 7426297,” stressed Tom.

He added that the group's centre on Henry St was open 10.30am to pm, Monday to Saturday.