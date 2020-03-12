Offaly women prepare to head on Camino route

TULLAMORE resident, Vanessa Shorthall and her close friend, Tracey Dooley are about to embark on an amazing journey together to one of Europe’s most historic routes, The Camino de Santiago.

“We will be joining Ronan Scully and a group of happy walkers on this beautiful 120km Pilgrim Trail from 22nd-29th September to help raise much-needed funds for Self Help Africa,” Vanessa told the Tribune this week.

She added: “ With public support, we can make this journey possible. We have set up a personal Fundraising Donation Page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/donate/838858656629554/?fundraiser_source=external_url"

Vanessa and Tracey will also be running a series of exciting fundraising events over the coming months and sponsorship cards are available from us both.

“The work that Self Helf Africa does each year can only be achieved because of the generosity of its supporters. The work they carry out is life-changing to those less fortunate than ourselves & our children. With their help Children have a Future, they can access Education, provide training to young people and give incredible support to Women's Rights.

For further information on this wonderful organization, you can visit www.selfhelpafrica.org ,” she outlined.