Wintry showers, thunder and ice in Ireland weather forecast for coming days from Met Eireann

There are wintry showers and ice in the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann.

It will be blustery and showery today (Wednesday), with some sunshine. The showers will be widespread, merging to give longer spells of rain at times, with a risk of hail and a risk of thunder. The showers will turn increasingly wintry towards evening with snow on higher ground, particularly in west Ulster. Afternoon highs of 4 to 6 degrees in the northwest, with 7 to 10 degrees elsewhere. It will be much colder everywhere by early evening in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Scattered wintry showers continuing tonight, most frequent in the west of the country. It will be a cold and windy night with fresh to strong southwesterly winds, and gales along western and northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to + 2 degrees with frost and a risk of ice. A Status Yellow Snow Ice Warning is in place for Donegal until 8am on Thursday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for a cold and frosty start. Becoming increasingly windy through the day with fresh to strong southwesterly winds veering west to northwest and strengthening through the afternoon. A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain at times. Some wintry falls will be possible too, mainly of sleet, and there will be a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees.

Scattered showers early on Thursday night will become isolated overnight, with dry and clear spells developing. Fresh to strong westerly winds will also ease as the night goes on. Cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in most places on Friday morning, with some sunny intervals. Rain will move into the southwest on Friday morning though and will spread northeast throughout the day, with some heavy falls possible in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees and south to southeast winds will be mainly moderate.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days are available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/FCa5f7uGcl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2020

Rain is expected to clear northeastern areas early Friday night, leaving mostly dry conditions across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, it will be dry in most areas on Saturday morning, but rain will move into western areas during the morning and spread eastwards throughout the day, with some heavy falls possible, particularly in the west. South to southwest winds will be light at first, but are expected to strengthen throughout the day, becoming strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain becoming mainly confined to the west and north during Saturday night with clear spells developing elsewhere. Cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, and frost developing as winds ease.

Sunday looks to be a cold and showery day according to Met Eireann as light to moderate westerly breezes turn northerly. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Current indications are for a very cold, dry and frosty night on Sunday night.